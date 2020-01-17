Charlotte police looking for woman who broke in home, assaulted woman and stole car

By WBTV Web Staff | January 17, 2020 at 12:31 AM EST - Updated January 17 at 12:31 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman suspected in a robbery investigation.

Officers responded to a home on Ardsley Road on Thursday around 2:44 p.m.

A victim reported that an unknown suspect entered her home while she was inside, physically assaulted her and fled the scene in her vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black woman believed to be in her early 20s, approximately 5’4” with afro-styled hair. The suspect was wearing large square-framed glasses, grey sweatpants and a black hooded pullover with the word “THRASHER” across the front.

The suspect may have the victim’s vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with North Carolina tag BHZ-8006.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect below or has information about this case is asked to call 911. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

