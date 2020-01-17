Body of Fort Bragg solider killed in Afghanistan to return to family Saturday

Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin, the combat engineer assigned to Company B, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division who was killed in Kandahar, Afghanistan last week. (Source: Fort Bragg, N.C.)
By WBTV Web Staff | January 17, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 7:09 PM

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - The body of a Fort Bragg solider who was killed in Afghanistan is being returned to his family Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Ian Paul McLaughlin, the combat engineer assigned to Company B, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division who was killed in Kandahar, Afghanistan last week.

His body is returning to his family during a Dignified Transfer on Fort Bragg Saturday, Jan. 18.

The official funeral procession will then move from Fort Bragg to the Lafayette Funeral Home in Fayetteville, N.C. The party will proceed down Reilly Road on post then through the All American Gate to Skibo Rd., to Raeford Rd.

Staff Sgt. McLaughlin, a native of Newport News, Virginia, will be honored by leaders, Paratroopers, friends and Family.

