Affordable housing for those with autism, intellectual disabilities one step closer to reality

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A housing development in the Conway area designed specifically for those with autism and intellectual disabilities is one stop closer to becoming a reality.
In August 2019, non-profit SOS Healthcare held a ground-breaking event for Oak Tree Farm on Meldin Parkway. The project has been in the works for over two years.
On Friday, SOS Healthcare signed a loan with the South Carolina Housing Trust for the first house, known as the transition house. The house is a place on the property for adults to learn skills on how to live independently and give parents time to get used to the idea.
Sarah Pope, the CEO of SOS Healthcare, said 75% of the first house is paid for through the South Carolina Housing Trust Forgivable Loan Program, with SOS Healthcare paying the remaining 25%.
Right now, gravel is down and stakes are up at the development site.
Some residents planned on moving in December 2019, but things like weather and funding put a halt on the building process.
“First we had all the delays with the weather here last year and that really sent us back. And then we had some delays getting the loan to closing through the South Carolina Housing Trust and some of the compliance issues that needed to be doubled-checked," Pope said.
After the loan is signed, Pope said the next step is to call the builders and work on the slab for the first house. She said the first house should take at least five months to complete and with the more funds they receive, the quicker the other units will go up. So when it comes to what’s next, fundraising certainly plays a big role.
“Fundraising, fundraising, fundraising," Pope said. "Our goal really is to get the community involved. We have some great donors already that are local, having their name on a house is great. We’ve got some people that are interested in doing that, so there’s a lot of interest in the community. This whole issue is a community issue.”
The housing opportunity is affordable too, as Pope said the rent will be around $500.
Oak Tree Farm is available for 97 people, but many more are waiting for an opportunity just like this. In August 2019, they received over 120 housing applications for the 97 spots. Since that time, that number has gone up.
“Our waiting list has grown quite a bit," Pope said.
Pope said Tuesday she’s meeting with a team of people in Charleston. There’s 50 additional families with adults with disabilities who are interested in what’s going to happen.
“So Oak Tree Farm is really the beginning of what will have to be a project that is duplicated in many different areas,” Pope said.
The nearly $10 million project is expected to take several years to officially complete because of funding.
You can make a donation to Oak Tree Farm with this link.
