17-year-olds charged for stealing car at gunpoint in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have charged two 17-year-olds for stealing a car at gunpoint on Wednesday.
Officers responded to reports of a vehicle stolen during an armed robbery on Pineville Point Avenue on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m. Officers arrived and learned the victim was standing near his vehicle when he was approached by two people, one holding a gun and demanding items.
The teens took the items and also stole the victim’s Honda Pilot.
Officers shared this information with officers in other divisions, and shortly after 11 p.m., officers used this information to locate the vehicle.
The teens fled from the vehicle on foot, and a foot chase resulted in the arrest of the first teen. The second teen was located by concerted efforts between CMPD’s K-9s, helicopter and patrol units.
Both suspects were 17-year-old males and were charged as juveniles due to “Raise the Age” legislation placed into effect in late 2019.
One juvenile was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. The second juvenile was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to provide that information by calling 911. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers by contacting them at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
