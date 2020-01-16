4th arrest made in Charlotte officer-involved shooting investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with an officer-involved shooting case that happened two days after Christmas.
Arthur Tyrone Mitchell, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree burglary.
Mitchell’s arrest comes just six days after three other people were arrested in the case. Edwin Herrera, Devin Jacobs and a 17-year-old juvenile were all arrested Friday for their involvement in the incident.
Another 17-year-old who arrested after being injured in the shooting is facing multiple charges.
The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. on December 27. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officer Emily Bishop was off duty and with her husband when “multiple suspects” attempted to rob her husband at gunpoint in the Waterford Square Apartments parking lot on Waterford Tide Loop, just off Pineville-Matthews Road.
Bishop fired her weapon, police say, before the suspects returned fire.
A 17-year-old was injured during the exchange and taken to the hospital. The teen faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill on a law enforcement officer, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He could face additional charges.
The other 17-year-old juvenile who was arrested Friday and has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. His name will not be released due to his age.
Edwin Herrera, 19, was arrested Friday has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree burglary.
Devin Jacobs, 27, was arrested Friday and has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second-degree burglary.
Officer Bishop, who has been with CMPD since June of 2018, was not injured during the exchange. Bishop was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
Police say the suspects committed a burglary an armed robbery at the same apartment complex just minutes prior to the shooting.
