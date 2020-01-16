Suspicious vehicle call leads to man’s arrest, seizure of 7 lbs marijuana

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged and 7 lbs of marijuana seized from a car after someone called in that they saw a suspicious vehicle on China Grove Road.
On Wednesday at around noon, Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a suspicious vehicle parked at 507 China Grove Road. This property is an open lot owned by Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
RCSO Deputy Parrish arrived on the scene and found Daniel Alexander Morton, 28, of Concord, sitting inside the vehicle.
Deputy Parrish approached the car, and noted that he smelled a strong odor of marijuana as Morton exited his vehicle.
According to the report, Morton was identified and the deputy asked about the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputy Parrish discovered Morton had locked the car.
RCSO deputy Plumley arrived. He and deputy Parrish requested that Morton unlock the vehicle, but Morton refused. Morton was taken into custody for resist, delay, and obstruct of an officer.
The vehicle was opened, and deputies discovered approximately 7 lbs of what was identified as marijuana packaged in plastic bags.
Morton was also charged with felony possession with intent to sell & deliver marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle to keep & store a controlled substance.
Morton was placed in jail under a $3,000 secured bond.
