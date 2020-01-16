Suspicious fire at home in Caldwell Co. under investigation

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are investigating a suspicious fire that happened at a home in Caldwell County over the weekend.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire at Sheriff’s Road in the Little River Community of Caldwell County on Sunday, Jan. 12. Firefighters arrived to find a single-family home partially involved in fire, and quickly placed the fire under control.
Investigators from the Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office have determined the cause of the fire to be suspicious in nature.
The home, vacant at the time of the fire, had no tenants, the property did not have working smoke alarms at the time of the fire and the house was not monitored by an alarm company.
There was significant damage by fire to portions of the home and smoke damage throughout. The home was deemed uninhabitable and a complete loss.
There were no civilian injuries, though one firefighter was taken to the hospital after an injury sustained while operating on scene. The firefighter has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery after suffering an injury to the lower leg.
This is considered an active investigation, and is being completed by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information concerning this fire is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.
