Suspect dead after 8-hour standoff with NC officials

ASHE COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead following a standoff with law enforcement in Ashe County early Thursday morning.
Ashe County deputies say they were called to a welfare check in the Fleetwood area around 6 p.m. Wednesday when they were shot at multiple times.
“Phone calls and communication from the suspect indicated he wanted to cause harm to any law enforcement individual,” deputies say.
After an 8-hour standoff between the suspect and North Carolina officials, the suspect died. No law enforcement officers were harmed in the standoff.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating, which is standard protocol.
No further information was provided.
The man’s name has not been released.
