South Carolina’s Couisnard beats #10 UK with three at buzzer

(WAVE) - Jermaine Couisnard pulled up and banked in a three-pointer at the buzzer to give South Carolina an 81-78 upset win over #10 UK.
The Cats tied the game at 68 on an Immanuel Quickley baseline jumper with 4.1 seconds left.
The Gamecocks had a timeout but elected not to call it. Couisnard pulled up from about 27 feet and let the shot go with 0.6 seconds on the clock. It banked in as the buzzer sounded.
The freshman guard led South Carolina (9-7, 1-2 SEC) with 26 points.
Kentucky was without starting point guard Ashton Hagans for the final 1:04. He fouled out with 13 points and seven assists. Quickley led the Cats with 20 points, hitting 6-9 from the field, including 2-4 from three.
UK led 33-25 at the half and 54-41 with 11:41 left in the game. South Carolina outscored the Cats 56-46 in the second half.
The Cats fall to 12-4, 3-1 in the SEC. They visit Arkansas (13-2, 2-1) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.