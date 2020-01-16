Person shot at apartment complex in Concord, police searching for suspect vehicle

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord are searching for the people responsible for a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex near Concord Mills mall Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Bexley Square Apts on Lilly Green Court, which is off of Southern Oak Avenue just across the street from the theater at Concord Mills. Police said the suspects may have left the scene in a white Toyota.
Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting.
There is no word on the victim’s name or condition.
**This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
