Person shot in arm in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person was injured in a shooting in west Charlotte Wednesday night.
The incident happened on Carlyle Drive around 8 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.
Officials did not provide any other details about this ongoing investigation.
