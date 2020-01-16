Person killed in rollover wreck in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed when a vehicle overturned in Iredell County Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cornelius Road and Exmore Road in Mooresville. At the scene it appeared a Jeep had overturned near an industrial building.
Police confirmed one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any other injuries were reported.
