One killed, two injured in north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in north Charlotte early Thursday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Holland Avenue off Atando Avenue around 12:32 a.m. where a man was found shot inside a vehicle. Medic pronounced the man dead on scene.
Two other men were located nearby with gunshot wounds. The men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The relationship between the victims in unknown, police say.
The name of the man killed will be released after his family has been notified of his death.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
