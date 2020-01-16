Man with 4 DUI convictions charged again after West Ashley crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man with four driving under the influence convictions within the past 10 years was charged with his fifth DUI on Tuesday night after a crash in West Ashley.
Joseph Kelly, 42, was driving his 2016 Ford F-150 on Glenn McConnell Parkway around 7:30 p.m. when he was involved in a crash, according to a Charleston police incident report.
An officer wrote he could smell alcohol on Kelly’s breath, but he told law enforcement he hadn’t had anything to drink on Tuesday.
When asked what time it was, Kelly said it was 9 p.m. when it was actually 7:30 p.m. the report stated. Kelly told officers he thought he was on Savannah Highway when he was on Glen Mcconnell, the report stated. He also thought he was coming from downtown Charleston, but the other driver told police both vehicles were coming from Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley, the report stated.
After the officer asked Kelly to perform the walk and turn test, Kelly said he didn’t want to continue with the possible DUI testing, according to the report. He was then arrested and charged with DUI.
According to the incident report, Kelly’s four prior DUI convictions came in 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2018. He was taken to MUSC for treatment after the crash.
