Major changes in the First Alert forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The frontal system we’ve been tracking for the past few days will finally push east of the WBTV area today, ushering in drier air and a welcome return to sunshine and one last day of mild high temperatures in the middle 60s.
As the front pulls east, gusty breezes will blow today, especially across the mountains where gusts up to 45 mph are possible as temperatures fall into the 40s this afternoon.
It turns noticeably colder tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday will stay dry with a good deal of sunshine and high temperatures cooling back to near 50°.
Saturday will bring another round of light rain before sunshine returns for Sunday and MLK Day. The holiday weekend also brings a major change, with highs Saturday only in the 40s before recovering to the middle 50s on Sunday.
A first alert has been issued for Saturday. We’re not expecting the rain to be very heavy, but with cold air in place, there may be a little snow or sleet in the mountains at the onset and it stays damp and cold around the entire viewing area all day long.
Looking beyond the weekend, high temperatures will only make it into the chilly 40s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the low 20s…a reality check considering the warm weather of late!
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.