Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have started their debate on a massive public education overhaul bill with a lengthy explanation of what all is in the proposal. Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree promised Wednesday to take as much time as needed to explain all 59 sections of the bill. He spent two hours talking and will be back Thursday. Hembree says the bill isn't sweeping reform, instead cleaning up education rules. The Horry County Republican says bigger changes can come later in separate bills. Hembree also wants senators to wait to suggest amendments until next week. The House passed its own education overhaul bill last March.