Kannapolis firefighters quickly extinguish fire at VIDA construction site

Kannapolis firefighters quickly extinguish fire at VIDA construction site
A passerby noticed flames at the construction site. (Source: WBTV File)
By David Whisenant | January 16, 2020 at 6:45 AM EST - Updated January 16 at 6:45 AM

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis made quick work of a small fire at the VIDA apartment development under construction in the downtown area.

A city spokesperson said that a passerby noticed the fire around 3 a.m. and called 911.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out very quickly and damage was contained to one floor. The fire began in an area where plumbing fixtures and flammable liquids were stored.

There were no injuries.

VIDA is a $61 million mixed use project that includes 286 apartments, new retail space, a parking deck and eventually a hotel.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.