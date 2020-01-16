Girl’s arm injured after being hit by school bus in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A middle schools student was struck in the arm by a school bus in Gastonia Thursday morning, Gastonia officials say.
Officials say the girl was waiting at the school bus stop on Colebrook Drive near Belfast Drive when the incident happened, which was some time before 7 a.m.
The girl’s mom, Andria Brice, said her daughter was hit in the elbow and sustained swelling and bruises and would be going to the hospital to be checked out.
"How did my daughter – how’d she get hit and you didn’t see that or notice that?” Brice asked. “It’s a concern.”
Brice is upset that the bus driver didn’t stop to check on her daughter. The girl says maybe the bus driver didn’t see her.
“Even it was me, and I was the bus driver, I would have stopped the bus to find out what happened,” she said. “You just left - you left and you didn’t find out anything. That bothers me... that bothers me.”
Her daughter says she’s doesn’t believe the driver knew it happened.
“I don’t even think that she knew she hit me," the girl said. “She just got the kids and she just left.”
Police are still investigating. We’re reached out to the school district.
