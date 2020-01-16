First Alert Days now declared for Friday and Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For you fans of mild weather, enjoy the remainder of your Thursday because a sudden blast of cold air arrives overnight and will alter your approach to the day on Friday.
Find those coats again for yourself and your kids waiting at the bus stop as daybreak temperatures Friday morning will be below freezing in most of the region. After highs near 70 recently, we may not get out of the 40s on Friday nor Saturday.
Speaking of Saturday, showers will also roll through the region making the chilly air feel that much more uncomfortable. Some of the rain may briefly become freezing rain in the mountains and foothills, but at most you’ll see a thin glaze. Stay alert and be careful.
Beyond, sunshine will dominate the weather from Sunday through much of next week, but it won’t heat things back up much as we expect to remain firmly entrenched in the 40s, with lows in the teens and 20s.
I haven’t said this in a while: Stay Warm.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.