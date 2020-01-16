3 dead in less than a week in Charlotte community, neighbors look for hope through horses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are dead in two separate homicides in less than a week in one Charlotte neighborhood.
Thursday morning on Holland Avenue, 19-year-old David Burns was shot and killed with two others injured.
Several days ago on Saturday, there was a double homicide around the corner on Atando Avenue. A 35-year-old man and woman were found dead inside an SUV.
CMPD says there have not been any arrests made in the two homicides, that happened not far from each other in less than a week’s time.
WBTV talked to neighbors in the area who say the violent crime is a serious problem, and some are trying to find hope with horses.
“Through the years, this neighborhood has gotten a lot better. It has changed. And I think it’s improving greatly, in spite of some things that happened,” said Connie Oliphant, a longtime resident and horse owner at Big M Stables.
“What happened here with the shock, nobody knew it had really happened up the street but it ended up here," said Ron Martin, whose father started Big M Stables over 50 years ago.
In just the past month, WBTV tracked 56 violent crimes in the area - assaults, burglaries and armed incidents – with the help of CMPD’s crime mapping system.
“I think in some of the lower incomes it is more hostile because people are more hostile because there’s a lack of what they need to live,” said Martin.
Ron Martin has seen the neighborhood up-close his whole life. His dad opened these stables in the middle of it half a century ago.
Ten years ago, the area made neighborhood scout’s list of top dangerous neighborhoods in the country.
Martin says since then the area is better, but with three dead in less than a week, he knows there’s still a problem and wants to try and improve.
“I think we’re losing a generation but we don’t have to. We got to give them something to do. I mean and this is a big something to do," said Martin.
Hammering in nails for new shoe day is one thing to do.
“When you look at that horse’s eyes and he looked back at you be trying to figure out what he’s talking about. And they can feel you and understand you. And if you get to know him, then you will have a fulfillment of something that you can do," said Martin.
Big M Stables says for people who want to work or to ride they are welcome to come and enjoy the horses.
As for the latest homicides, CMPD is asking for any of you with information about the shootings at Atando Avenue on Saturday or the one of Holland Avenue from Thursday morning call them or Crime Stoppers to help them make an arrest in those cases.
