Crime Stoppers: Men use large brock to steal jewelry in northeast Charlotte supermarket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify two men who stole jewelry from the Compare Foods supermarket in northeast Charlotte.
The grocery store is located off busy N. Tryon Street. The incident happened during the afternoon of Friday, January 10.
“On January 10, two suspects walked in the store, one with a huge rock, and broke the glass display where the jewelry section is,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Surveillance footage recorded inside of the store shows one suspect use a large rock to smash a glass display case. Immediately after smashing open the case, the man grabs jewelry. Another man immediately follows suit, also grabbing jewelry from the case. Police think the suspects stole close to $10,000 worth of jewelry from the store.
“I just believe they were very bold. Broad daylight – several people inside the store at the time, but they still went through with the robbery,” said Johnson.
The detective said it is rare that someone blatantly smashes something in a crowded store during a robbery attempt.
“That’s very rare, but when you have someone that’s probably fallen on hard times and that’ll do whatever it takes to gain that property to be able to make some money, it’s not surprising,” said the detective.
While both men appear to be bundled up during the robbery, a surveillance image shows one suspect’s face.
“What we do have is that one great picture where you can see the suspect’s face, but we would need somebody to call in and give us the suspect’s name,” said Johnson.
During the robbery, both men appeared to be wearing hooded sweatshirts and yellow gloves. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
