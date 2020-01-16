Colder air right around the corner!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After we have seen a sustained and unusual warm pattern since Christmas week, the other shoe is about to drop as rather cold air is hurling back toward the Carolinas.
The first cold front pushes through Thursday and if you’re observant, you might start to notice the cooler breezes as the day wears on. But there will be no mistake about the colder air Thursday night as you’ll wake up to below-freezing temperatures Friday morning.
Even with the sun coming out, highs probably don’t get out of the 40s Friday afternoon.
Yet another cold front bolts in here over the weekend and showers will too on Saturday.
If the rain begins early enough, some areas – especially northwest of Charlotte – may encounter some brief light freezing rain or drizzle. Stay alert if venturing out Saturday morning.
Beyond, it’s all about the temperatures at that point since no additional disruptive weather is on tap. Highs will remain in the 40s for the first half of next week with lows in the 20s!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
