Brookhill Village has a new owner with a plan to revitalize the community

The plan is to build a new Brookhill that will include 324 units. 160 of them will go for market rate and the rest will be some type of affordable housing. 65 units will be for people making about 30 percent of the average median income (AMI), 97 units for people making 60 percent AMI and two units for people making 80 percent AMI. Hendrickson says those two will be reserved for police officers.