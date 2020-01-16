BIG DROP COMING: Temperatures fall below freezing going into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Breezes in the higher elevations continue through the afternoon and evening hours as northwesterly winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph rush in behind our latest frontal passage.
The arrival of high pressures has now given way to partly cloudy skies along as high temperatures attempting to hit the upper 60s today. But these warm conditions will be no more as cooler and drier air filters in over the next 24 hours.
It turns noticeably colder tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday will stay dry with a good deal of sunshine and high temperatures cooling back to near 50°.
Saturday will bring another round of light rain before sunshine returns for Sunday and MLK Day. The holiday weekend also brings a major change, with highs Saturday only in the 40s before recovering to the middle 50s on Sunday.
A First Alert has been issued for Saturday. We’re not expecting the rain to be very heavy, but with cold air in place, there may be a little snow or sleet in the mountains at the onset and it stays damp and cold around the entire viewing area all day long.
Looking beyond the weekend, high temperatures will only make it into the chilly 40s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the low 20s.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
