Armored truck flips over on highway in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are working to clear a scene after an armored truck flipped over on a highway in Rowan County Wednesday night.
The incident happened on I-85 northbound near mile marker 73.
Rowan County Emergency Services responded to the scene, along with Salisbury Fire, South Salisbury Fire, Rowan Rescue, and State Highway Patrol.
Officials say an armored truck flipped on its side, and crews were working to free someone who was trapped.
Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.
There’s no word on injuries, what caused this to happen or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
