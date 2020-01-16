Animal Care & Control waives some adoption fees to honor Luke Kuechly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control are is honoring linebacker Luke Kuechly’s time with the Carolina Panthers with a special adoption promotion.
AC&C made the announcement Thursday, just two days after Kuechly announced he was retiring from the NFL. The department said they were honoring Kuechly “and all that he gave to the Carolinas and our community as a Carolina Panther for the past 8 years.”
AC&C will be waiving adoption fees on all adult dogs under 59 lbs. - Luke’s jersey number - when a financial donation is made.
“The dogs who get adopted into new homes during this promotion will represent Luke’s accomplishments in his NFL career on and off the field," AC&C officials said.
Their goal is to find homes for 107 dogs during the promotion, a number that represents just some of Luke’s accomplishments on the field, which include:
- 2 touchdowns
- 12.5 Sacks
- 7 Pro Bowl Appearances
- 18 Interceptions
- 67 Pass Deflections
The promotion runs from Friday, January 17 through Friday, February 14.
Anyone who participates will be entered into a drawing to win a Luke Kuechly prize pack.
For more information, you can visit the CMPD Animal Care & Control Facebook page here, or call 704-336-7600.
