Woman dead after vehicle hits part of bridge, flips and lands in river in Catawba Co.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers say a woman has died after a vehicle hit part of a bridge, flipped and landed in a river in Catawba County Wednesday.
The incident happened on Greedy Highway at the Jacob’s Fork River around noon.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
A 2003 Ford Escape was headed east on Greedy Highway, when it ran off the road to the right, and collided with the end of the bridge.
The vehicle then crossed the center line, struck the bridge guardrail, flipped over it and landed upside down in the Jacob’s Fork River.
The driver, identified as 62-year-old Virginia Faye Rose, died at the scene. Troopers say Rose was not wearing a seat belt and excessive speed is believed to be a factor.
Officials did not provide any other details.
