WBTV’s Molly Grantham is expecting her third child!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV News Anchor Molly Grantham made an exciting announcement Tuesday: She’s expecting her third child!
Elation spread throughout the newsroom - and at home, where Grantham captured the moment her children found out about their new little sister or brother.
“We’re getting a sibling?!” Grantham’s daughter squealed after learning the news, followed by screams of pure joy.
Grantham’s little boy, who is younger, took in the news with a calm smile as he put his face to Grantham’s tummy.
“I’m not sure I can remember seeing Molly happier then she was today!,” WBTV Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas tweeted.
Baby number three is due in July. Grantham says they don’t know the baby’s sex yet.
As for a name, Thomas jokingly recommended, “Eric Thomas Grantham.” Grantham says they’ll be going another direction with the name, but she appreciates the gesture.
Congratulations, Grantham family!!
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.