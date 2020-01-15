Visual impairment doesn’t stop 18-year-old Rowan-Cabarrus Community College student from exceeding expectations

“These internships allow students to explore careers and increase their marketability after graduation,” said Tena Pair, Rowan-Cabarrus Work-Based Learning internship developer, who worked to locate the internship and secure accessibility services for Bovard. “Students like Hope can increase their self-confidence and develop skills that build their resume, and some are even hired permanently by the companies where they intern. Hope is a great example of the success that students can achieve in internships, and she is beyond deserving of this honor.”