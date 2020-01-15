UPDATE: U.S. Army identifies soldier killed in Eloy free fall training exercise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Army identified 36-year-old Master Sgt. Nathan Goodman as the soldier who was killed in a free fall training exercise in Eloy, Arizona on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The Army identified Goodman in a press release it sent early afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, detailing his military accolades and history.
Goodman joined the Army in July 2002 and transferred to the Army National Guard in 2005, according to the release. He was soon assigned to the Special Forces Group airborne division in 2007. He became a chief airborne instructor for the Special Warfare Training Group in 2016 and promoted to master sergeant July 2018.
During his tenure in the Army, Goodman completed four deployments to Afghanistan, one to Iraq, two to Africa and one to Kyrgyzstan, according to the release.
The Army did not give any more information detailing how Goodman died and the incident is under investigation, according to the release.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
