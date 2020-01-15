Showers will actually end! Cold air will actually return!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After waves of rain have been lashing at the Carolinas since Saturday, the pattern will finally shift away from this rainy cycle during the second half of this week.
But the rain is not all over in this forecast as another cold front arriving this weekend will ramp up shower chances again on Saturday. Making outdoor plans? Sunday is your drier day.
That cold front I mentioned Saturday will reinforce the first wave of colder air that will already be pushing into the Carolinas late Thursday and Friday. Highs by the end of this week won’t be around 70 anymore, but closer to the January average of 50 degrees.
The weekend cold front will push temperatures down farther as highs will sag into the 40s early next week with lows in the 20s.
As a side note, the cold air will arrive in time for the ski slopes to ramp up just in time for the big Martin Luther King weekend – always a big holiday weekend for the ski resorts.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
