Rain chances and temperatures take a dip before weekend begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With fog finally out of the picture, we're now on the lookout for a few scattered showers through Wednesday afternoon.
These showers will be less than impressive considering the bouts of rainfall we’ve experienced over the past couple days. The mountains and foothills have the best opportunity for the rain today with a few spotty showers possible across the Piedmont.
Highs today will hit the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies this afternoon before a cold front moves through leading drier and cooler conditions across the Carolinas.
High pressure ushers in more sunshine with relatively warm temperatures in the 60s Thursday afternoon, but by Thursday night it will be noticeably cooler with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday is expected to stay dry with a good deal of sunshine and high temperatures cooling back to near 50°.
Saturday will bring another round of rain before sunshine returns for Sunday and MLK Day. The holiday weekend also brings cooler weather, with highs holding near 50° on Saturday and the middle 50s on Sunday. Looking beyond the weekend, high temperatures may only make it into the chilly 40s Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the low 20s.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
