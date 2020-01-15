Plants for Human Health Institute starting the year off with a “BAM”

Human clinical trials involve recruitment of a qualifying population. In some cases, participants must already have a disease being studied, or in other cases, must be healthy and disease-free. There is usually a specified age range or BMI range. Often participation involves a commitment from the participant to alter their diet or exercise over a specified period of time and to submit biological samples, including urine collections, blood draws or other medical tests. Participants may be financially compensated for their effort and their travel. Results from medical tests may also be made available to the participant, as are any published findings from the study.