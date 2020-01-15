Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team picks up new sponsor for 2020 campaign

“This partnership with Haas F1 Team is exciting and will explore the intricacies and sophisticated data that are generated across all races to complement the MindMaze Human monitoring platform,” commented Dr. Tej Tadi, founder and CEO of MindMaze. “Our new relationship will explore a global approach for safety and performance to include drivers and race crew. Partnering with Haas F1 Team also opens doors to the American market through the Haas Automation network. We’re excited because Haas has an innovative approach to human performance and safety to complement engineering advances.”