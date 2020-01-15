Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team picks up new sponsor for 2020 campaign

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team has announced a new sponsorship for the upcoming season.
MindMaze, the global brain technology company specializing in neuro-inspired computing platforms, will partner with Haas F1 Team for the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship in a relationship aimed at consolidating the technology platform developed by the San Francisco-headquartered firm to become the standard of safety in motorsport globally.
“This partnership with Haas F1 Team is exciting and will explore the intricacies and sophisticated data that are generated across all races to complement the MindMaze Human monitoring platform,” commented Dr. Tej Tadi, founder and CEO of MindMaze. “Our new relationship will explore a global approach for safety and performance to include drivers and race crew. Partnering with Haas F1 Team also opens doors to the American market through the Haas Automation network. We’re excited because Haas has an innovative approach to human performance and safety to complement engineering advances.”
“I’m naturally very pleased to be starting the new season with the introduction of MindMaze to our partner portfolio,” said Guenther Steiner, team principal, Haas F1 Team. “We welcome them onboard and we look forward to developing our relationship through our mutual interest in furthering our understanding of safety and performance through MindMaze’s technological innovations.”
To complement the partnership’s data collaboration, MindMaze will also enjoy branding trackside with a presence on driver and mechanic overalls and helmets.
Haas F1 Team returns to the track with pre-season testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Feb. 19-21 and again Feb. 26-28. The 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship launches with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix March 15 in Melbourne.
