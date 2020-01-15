Indian Trail town manager placed on administrative leave pending investigation

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Indian Trail Town Council voted unanimously to place Town Manager Patrick Sadek on paid administrative leave Monday.
Officials say the decision comes pending an investigation into a confidential, personnel-related matter.
The council has reportedly hired an independent third party to conduct the investigation, which should last approximately two to three weeks.
Officials say the administrative leave began Tuesday morning.
No other information was released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.