Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson gave its weary fans something to celebrate a night after losing the national championship game in football, getting a career-high 25 points from Aamir Simms in a 79-72 upset of No. 3 Duke. It was the highest-profile upset for the Tigers since beating No. 1 North Carolina on their home court in February 2001. And just like that day, students rushed the court at Littlejohn Coliseum. It was the first ACC loss for the Blue Devils. The Tigers also beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history Saturday, ending a 59-game losing streak on the Tar Heels' home court.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement on the team’s website. Kuechly said he felt it was time to “move on.” Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. He suffered three concussions during his career, which may have contributed to his decision. Kuechly fought back tears at times during his announcement. He did not specifically mention concussions but referenced the ongoing toll of the game on his body.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms to make LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady their new offensive coordinator. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Panthers have not confirmed the move. Brady worked closely with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Tigers to a win over Clemson in the national championship game. Brady is the first significant hire for new Panthers coach Matt Rhule. The 30-year-old Brady becomes the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL. Under Brady, LSU led the nation in points scored and yards passing while going 15-0 on the season.
UNDATED (AP) — Even if they don't meet again on the field, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields will be two of the stories that will define the 2020 college football season. The quarterbacks will compete for the Heisman Trophy and maybe to be the first overall NFL draft pick. Everyone will be watching to see whether LSU has turned its matchup with Alabama back into a rivalry or was the Tigers' victory this season was a one-off led by a generational quarterback. And several coaches with lots to prove in 2020 will be sitting on various degrees of the hot seat.
UNDATED (AP) — The final Associated Press Top 25 of the season has a familiar look. LSU is No. 1 after winning the national championship. Add Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama and you have seven of the preseason top 10 teams finishing in the top 10 five months later. For the first time since 2006 every preseason top 10 team finished the season ranked. The next AP Top 25 will be released in August.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Swedish-based hot chocolate company has signed on as primary sponsor for Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson at Chip Ganassi Racing for the upcoming IndyCar season. Huski Chocolate is primarily located in ski resorts and expanded into North America two years ago. The company is led by Stanton Barrett, a stuntman and occasional race car driver. Barrett made 249 starts in NASCAR, and raced four times in IndyCar. He has a 30-year relationship with Ganassi and was talking about pairing Huski with the team even before Ganassi hired a Swedish driver.