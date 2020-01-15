Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera shares thoughts on Luke Kuechly’s retirement

“When he first got here, it was lead by example,” Rivera said. “The way he did things, the way he prepared, the way he studied, the way he practiced, the way he played and the way he handled himself off the field. That was about as impressive as anything I’ve seen. He’s as good a young man as I’ve been around and just very fortunate to watch him. He was the ultimate teammate, and I know he’s a guy that everyone’s going to miss tremendously, but I’m just glad he’s going to be able to do what he wants to do and be the person he wants to be now that he’s going to walk away from the game on his own terms. I’ll be supportive of whatever he does.”