Fog blankets WBTV viewing area with many neighborhoods experiencing near-zero visibility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog has enveloped much of the WBTV viewing area yet again. It will linger through the morning hours before more showers drift across the area later today.
The rain chance does not look as great today as previous days, but streets are likely to be wet for the afternoon commute in some neighborhoods. Damp and unseasonably mild again today with afternoon readings in the middle 60s.
A frontal system will approach from the west tonight and keep the shower risk going with lows in the 50s. That front will finally push east of the WBTV area early on Thursday, ushering in drier air.
So, Thursday will bring a welcome return to sunshine and we will remain mild with high temperatures holding in the middle 60s.
It turns noticeably colder Thursday night with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday is expected to stay dry with a good deal of sunshine and high temperatures cooling back to near 50°.
Saturday will bring another round of rain before sunshine returns for Sunday and MLK Day. The holiday weekend also brings cooler weather, with highs holding near 50° on Saturday and the middle 50s on Sunday.
Looking beyond the weekend, high temperatures may only make it into the chilly 40s Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the low 20s… a reality check considering the warm weather of late!
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
