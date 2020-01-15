Enochville convenience store robbed

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A convenience store in Enochville was robbed early on Wednesday morning, according to investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
A clerk was placing doughnuts on trays inside the 7-11 on West C Street at approximately 3:22 am when a man came in. The man was white, wearing a black hoodie, a red mask, and blue jeans.
The man pulled a gun on the clerk and told her to walk around the counter to get the money out of the cash drawers, saying “open them now and don’t (expletive deleted) play around.” The clerk gave the man the money, less than $100, and six lottery tickets that he asked for. He then told her to get down on the floor and not to get up until he was gone.
Deputies searched the area, then called the Kannapolis Police Department to respond with a police K-9. The dog followed a track from the store, then up Enochville Avenue to Timway Street, and back to West C St.
Images of the robbery were captured on surveillance cameras. Investigators hope to release those images soon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
