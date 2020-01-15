Driver reaches 120mph, hits vehicle during chase in Catawba Co.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a driver reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and hit a vehicle during a chase after a hit-and-run Wednesday.
The incident started after the suspect was involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning in Burke County.
Troopers spotted the driver, in a 2010 Volkswagon Jetta, heading eastbound on I-40 into Catawba County
A trooper tried to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop. The driver increased speed up to 120 miles and led troopers on a chase for about four to five miles on I-40.
Officials say when the driver began to slow down, a trooper attempted a pit maneuver to stop him. The driver went into the median, turned around and began heading west on I-40.
The driver hit another vehicle and kept going. Troopers attempted a second pit maneuver and this time were successful, as the driver’s vehicle was brought to a stop.
Officials say the driver then jumped and ran from the car, down an embankment and into the woods The driver then ran out onto US-70 and troopers were able to catch him and arrest him.
The driver, identified as 28-year-old Roger Desmond Burns III, was taken to Catawba County Detention Center and charged with DWI, among other charges.
No one was injured in this incident and no other information was released.
