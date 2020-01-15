CMS district officials vote to update sex education policies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As time moves forward, it’s natural to have language progress into new terms. On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board members changed the language in its policies about sex education classes.
To put it bluntly, they’re trying to make sure your student listens in these classes. They want kids to stop tuning teachers out. A concerned senior at Myers Park was the first one to bring up the outdated wording to district officials.
In a 4-0 vote, school board members said the Myers Parks student told them the wording of the policies weren’t fit for her generation. CMS policy is to teach about safe sex, the benefits of abstinence until marriage, and ways to avoid getting pregnant out of wedlock.
So for example, in the old policy it said: A mutually faithful monogamous relationship in the context of marriage is the best lifelong means of avoiding sexually transmitted diseases. To try and fit the times, the policy has been updated to read: A mutually faithful monogamous heterosexual relationship in the context of marriage is best means of avoiding sexually transmitted diseases.
District leaders say they were happy to see a student speak up for what she thought was important.
Also notable – the old policy said nothing about sex trafficking. The new policy does. The dangers of that will be taught. District officials say updating policies to read how we speak today will become a trend.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.