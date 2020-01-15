Charlotte police looking for man involved in multiple armed robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are looking for a man involved in multiple armed robberies in the past few days.
Detectives are asking for the public’s in the identifying of a suspect in an armed robbery investigation. The suspect is described as a black male who is approximately 45-years-old. The suspect is approximately 6’0” tall.
On Tuesday, Jan 14 at 12:50 a.m., a victim reported that a suspect entered a 7-Eleven on North Tryon Street. The victim said the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money.
Later that day, at 8:51 p.m., a male suspect robbed a Family Dollar on West Sugar Creek Road. The suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded property.
On Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 12:56 a.m., a male suspect robbed a Circle K gas station on North Tryon Street. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded property.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 911. The public can also leave anonymous information about a crime by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
