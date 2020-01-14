Tulsa looks to extend streak vs ECU

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Golden Hurricane have given up only 60 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 68.2 per game they gave up over 13 non-conference games.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Rachal has connected on 28.9 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over his last three games. He's also made 81.2 percent of his free throws this season.