Three white sharks ping off Myrtle Beach coast over last few days

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Breaking news: there are sharks in the ocean!
Three white sharks have pinged off the coast of Myrtle Beach over the last three days, according to OCEARCH, an organization that tracks and collects data on sharks.
A ping from Teazer came at 7:25 a.m. on Jan. 11, according to the group’s website. Less than 12 hours later, at 6:35 p.m., a ping from Caper was detected.
Finally, just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Vimy pinged off the Grand Strand’s coast.
“They’re tucked in a sliver of cooler water trapped between the coast and Gulf Stream,” a tweet from Ocearch said.
