1100 students and staff moved from evacuated South Rowan High as part of safety drill

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In Rowan County an entire high school was evacuated on Tuesday morning. 1100 students and staff from South Rowan High had to be moved to another location a couple of miles away.
There was no danger, but it was a drill to prepare for one. It’s one of the first times the school system has practiced what it calls Student Movement Drills.
Only a few administrators knew what was about to happen. At 9 am on Tuesday the announcement was made that the school was being evacuated. The South Rowan buses and those from nearby schools rolled up as students and staff were brought out and loaded up.
This drill is important, they say, for circumstances that could arise that make it necessary to move away from the school campus.
“Any emergency. If there was a gas leak or chemical spill nearby the school and we had to evacuate, and we’ve never practiced before so it is an opportunity for us to be ready in the unfortunate event that something happens," said Principal Kelly Withers.
There were a few minor delays. Administrators needed to make sure they got every student, even those who may have been outside of a classroom.
Once all of the students and staff were on board, the buses left and drove a few miles to a China Grove church. Staff counted to make sure everyone made the trip.
The next step was to get the students and staff safely back to campus. Once that was accomplished, it was time for a quick assessment.
“It went well, obviously want to be faster, but this is the first time we’ve ever tried to move 1000 people to an offsite location so it went very well considering it was the first time we’ve done this," Withers said.
Local emergency services agencies like Rowan Emergency Services and Landis Police also took part in observing the drill.
More drills are planned across the county.
“We want to extend a special thanks to our local emergency services officials for working with us on these practice drills,” wrote RSS Spokesperson Rita Foil in a news release. “We are very appreciative of the partnerships we have enjoyed through the years, and we want to thank our parents and families for working with us in providing the best educational experience for our children. We count on these strong relationships to insure our schools remain a safe place for our children to learn and grow."
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.