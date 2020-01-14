Salisbury Symphony to premiere new piece by local composer Marc Hoffman

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Symphony Orchestra will premiere a new work by NC composer, Marc Hoffman on their Sunday, January 26th concert. The concert titled, Come Hear North Carolina! will take place at 4:00 pm at Varick Auditorium on the campus of Livingstone College in Salisbury under the direction of Music Director, David Hagy.
A tribute to the music of and composers from the Great State of North Carolina, the concert will also feature the Rowan All-County 5th Grade Honors Chorus and a new work by NC composer, Dan Locklair.
“The piece being performed, Astral Force, consists of seven short movements based on cues from a score I composed for a TV pilot”, Hoffman said. “The show hasn’t aired so I released the soundtrack independently last September because I enjoyed working on the project and didn’t want to shelve the music. I was delighted to arrange this piece for the up-coming Salisbury Symphony Orchestra concert.”
The original score features the orchestra with added guitar and synthesizers.
Marc has established himself as a composer of classical, choral, film, theatre, and pop music. As a jazz pianist and vocalist, Marc performs over 100 dates a year solo and with his trio at concerts, festivals, clubs, and other public and private events. Marc’s concert, jazz, choral and popular music has been performed and broadcast across the US and in the UK and Europe. His music can be heard on all streaming sites.
For more information about the concert visit the orchestra’s website at salisburysymphony.org.
Hoffman was born in NC, received a degree in composition from the North Carolina School of the Arts, and completed additional study in film composition at the University of Southern California. He also studied at The Dartington International Summer School of Music in Devon, England. His composition teachers included David Ott, Leo Arnaud, Neil Hefti, and Sherwood Shaffer. Marc is also founder and Artistic Director of the Salisbury School of Music and lives in Salisbury with his wife, Anne and daughter, August.
