Need a park shelter in Kannapolis for the Spring? Reserve it now

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not too early to start thinking about Spring and Summer park fun. Make your park shelter reservations now. The City of Kannapolis offers shelter reservations at Village Park and Bakers Creek Park.
These parks are great places to rent shelters for your next birthday party, family gathering or warm weather fun. Winter hours for shelters are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Spring and Summer hours are 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. or 3 – 8:30 p.m., beginning in March.
To help with your planning, the Train and Carousel at Village Park will be open weekends only, beginning April 4, and the Splash Pad opens May 23. Both will be open seven days a week beginning May 30.
To reserve a shelter, call 704-920-4343, or visit kannapolisnc.gov. On the Parks and Recreation page, you will find step-by-step instructions, shelter available dates, and other helpful tools – everything you need to make your reservation online.
