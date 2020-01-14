More than $2M awarded to community college students through Finish Line grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the Finish Line Grants program has awarded more than 3,000 grants and $2 million to community college students since the program was announced in July 2018.
The Finish Line Grants program helps students stay on track to complete their degree or credential when they face unexpected financial emergencies.
Gov. Cooper made the announcement at Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) in Charlotte, joined by CPCC President Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, CharlotteWorks President and CEO Danielle Frazier, and several Finish Line Grants recipients.
“As students at our community colleges work hard to get skills that will help them find a job, an unforeseen challenge like a car repair shouldn’t compromise their futures,” Gov. Cooper said. "I’m proud that the Finish Line Grants program has provided more than 3,000 grants to help students find good-paying jobs to support themselves and their families for years to come.”
As of the end of 2019, more than 3,300 Finish Line Grants have been awarded to students at a total of $2.2 million.
Governor Cooper announced the Finish Line Grants program in July 2018 after hearing from community college leaders that relatively small financial emergencies were causing students to drop out of their degree or credential program when they otherwise could have graduated.
All of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges and 23 workforce development boards are participating in the program. Eligible expenses for Finish Line Grants include car repair payments, medical bills, utility bills, and child care expenses. To ensure accountability, the grants are commonly paid directly to the car repair shop, doctor’s office, utility or child care provider.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.