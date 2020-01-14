Light rain remains through Tuesday, more showers Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a morning of moderate to heavy rain showers and thunderstorms, widespread showers are slowly beginning to taper off into the late afternoon and early evening hours.
The scattered showers are still likely through the rest of the day. With that in mind, there’s an isolated risk for flash flooding in areas were the ground is overly saturated and inundated with rainfall, but the threat is not widespread at this time.
Highs will reach into the upper 60s and lowers 70s across the Piedmont and into the upper 50s in the mountains under overcast skies through the remainder for the afternoon.
Anticipate ample cloud cover overnight with fog returning Wednesday morning.
A frontal will approach from the west Wednesday and finally push east of the WBTV area early on Thursday, ushering in drier air. Before it does, several more rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected drift across the area Wednesday, with unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s continuing.
Thursday may still bring a few isolated showers early, yet we should see more sunshine return, with high temperatures in the middle 60s. Friday is expected to stay dry with a mix of clouds and sun and high temperatures cooling back into the lower 50s.
Saturday will bring another round of rain before sunshine returns for Sunday and MLK Day. The holiday weekend also brings cooler weather, with highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday and maybe only in the 40s on Monday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.