Gastonia native Wes Helms introduced as the manager of the Charlotte Knights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s going to be a homecoming for new Charlotte Knights manager Wes Helms.
The Gastonia native and former Ashbrook star will be in his first managers role in big league baseball and it will be close to home.
“That just doesn’t happen often so I wasn’t expecting it, but I was glad they did it,” said the new Knights manager.
Helms graduated from Ashbrook in 1994 and and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the same year in the 10th round. He spent 13 years in the big leagues with the Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Florida Marlins, and the Philadelphia Phillies.
For the last 19 years, he has been away from home as Wes has coached in the minors after his playing days were over. Most recently, Wes served as a coach with the Birmingham Barons last season. So now is the perfect time to get back close to his number one fans... his parents.
“My parents have gotten to the age where they can’t just drive to Birmingham all the time,” said Helms. “So it’s special for them. They know they are going to see me. They know they are going to see the kids. My mom especially is really excited about this. She’s going to get to catch up on some of the time she has lost the last few years.”
The fact that this will be Helm’s first managers position is huge and says a lot about what the Chicago White Sox and the White Sox farmer director Chris Getz thinks about his ability to relate with today’s players.
“You’re going to have different personalities in Triple-A,” said Helms. “Some guys are bitter that they’re not in the big leagues and some guys get sent down that are bitter that they are here. Some guys get bitter because a guy gets called up and he doesn’t. Chris thought that with my personality, the way I communicate with players that I would be a good fit for here to able to keep that clubhouse in order to where we kept the attitudes where they needed to be on an everyday basis.”
The game has done a lot for Wes, but now it is time to give something back which is the biggest reason he accepted this position.
“Baseball can make you or break you and it definately made me,” said Helms. “I want to give back to these young players of what the game gave me and show these guys what it can do for you if handle it the right way.”
